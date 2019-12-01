Home

Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Wendy C. Nichols

Wendy C. Nichols Obituary
Ballston Spa: Wendy C. Nichols, 42, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born in Schenectady, NY on October 25, 1977, she was the daughter of David and Gay Baker. She was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School.Wendy was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Saratoga Hospital and also helped people in their homes doing home health care visits. She was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and was able to find the good in everyone. Her greatest joy was her family and friends and she treasured the time she spent with them.She was predeceased by her mother Gay Baker. Wendy is survived by her loving husband Daniel, beloved daughter Shanna, sister Janet Buckmiller (Emil), father David Baker; and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, December 5 from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Wendy may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY 12208.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/wendy-c-nichols
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 2, 2019
