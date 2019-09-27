|
GREENFIELD CENTER – Wilbur John Banning, 85, of Greenfield Center, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Mary’s Haven in Saratoga Springs.Born on July 17, 1934 in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Stewart and Frances (Kenyan) Hillman.Wilbur graduated from Johnstown High School and obtained his Master’s Degree in Industrial Arts from Oswego College.He married June Ilene Sweet on July 11, 1959. She passed away April 13, 2015.Wilbur taught Industrial Arts at Saratoga Springs High School until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of Spirit of Life United Methodist Church in South Corinth.He enjoyed fellowship with family and friends, fixing cars and anything else he could get his hands on.Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by three brothers, Stewart, Leon, and William “Butch” (Rose); two sisters, Beverly Paro (Don), and Frances Ecker (Doug).Survivors include four children, Dirk Banning (Jody) of Harrisburg, PA, David Banning (Jean) of Milford, CT, Dale Banning of Greenfield Center, and Darlene (Banning) Wood (Bill) of Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren, Brandon (Mindy), Austin, Paige, and Nicholas Banning; three sisters, Lena Paro (Doug), Bernice Hillman, and Jean Hillman; one brother, Daryl Hillman (Mary); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.The family wishes to thank their friends, neighbors, church community, extended family, hospice workers, and caregivers at Mary’s Haven.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Mary’s Haven, 35 New Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Spirit of Life, South Corinth United Methodist Church, 10 Chapman Street, Porter Corners, NY 12859.Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. http://www.lastingmemories.com/wilbur-john-banning
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 28, 2019