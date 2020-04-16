|
William A. Gatzendorfer, 53, of Carolina Beach, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1967 in Saratoga Springs, NY to the late Mary (Rougie) Pompliano and Joseph Gatzendorfer Sr.. William (Billy) lived most of his life in NY where he worked as a cook. Billy loved to cook andwould try new recipes all the time. He also liked playing video games and being on the computer. He moved to NC in 2015. He issurvived by his siblings Theresa Nicosia (Lou), Joseph Gatzendorfer Jr. (Sue), Paul Gatzendorfer (Melissa) all of Ballston Spa, NY and Catherine Wilson (Keith) of Carolina Beach, NC, as well as nieces,nephews and extended family. A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-a-gatzendorfer
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 17, 2020