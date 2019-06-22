|
William (Bill) C. Campbell Jr., 75, of Sebastian, FL, passed away on June 14, 2019, with family by his side. Born August 8, 1943, in Hudson, NY. Bill grew up in Round Lake, NY and proudly served in the U.S. NAVY as a long-distance firefighter 3rd Class, on the U.S.S. WASP CV-18, from 1960-1964. After retirement from a long career at Georgia Pacific, he enjoyed spending his time on his boat, “Determination,” at the Schenectady Yacht Club in Rexford, NY before moving to Florida in 2002.He is survived by his 3 children, William C. Campbell lll of Fonda, NY, Jacqueline A. Claire (James) of Northville, NY, and Charles W. Plath (Alexa) of Sebastian, FL; sisters, Patricia Brown and Dorothy Campbell, both from Ballston Lake, NY, and Jeanine Loyacano (George) of Temple GA, and grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Justin, and Jaxson and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, William C. Campbell Sr. and Anne M. Campbell; sister, Margaret Engstrom, and brother, James Campbell.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to VNA Hospice Vero Beach, Florida or the charity of your choosing. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-c-campbell-jr
Published in The Saratogian on June 23, 2019