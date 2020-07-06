1/1
WILTON:William C. Ferrero, age 75, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home in Gansevoort with his family at his side.He was born on March 16, 1945 in New Britain, CT, the son of the late CharlesFerrero and Laura Bighinatti Ferrero.For most of his career, William served as the Vice President of Administration at Empire State College where he eventually retired. William was an avid golfer who enjoyed every game like it was his first and his last. William was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, time with family was the greatest gift that hecherished. He will be remembered for his gentle and humble spirit. William is survived by his beloved wife, Wendy Ferrero of 42 years; daughter,Suzanne Ferrero; sons, William Ferrero (Sarah), Robert Ferrero (Adriana); sister,Bonnie Ferrero (Howard Goldick); grandchildren, Rebecca Ferrero, SamanthaFerrero, Kyle Ferrero, Nicholas Ferrero, and many friends that will miss himdearly.A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-c-ferrero


Published in The Saratogian from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
