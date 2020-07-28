1/
William Hartmann
1938 - 2020
Saratoga Springs, NY- William Hartmann, 81, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020. He was born in Saratoga Springs on October 30, 1938. Bill graduated Saratoga Springs High School in 1956 and was a 1958 graduate of Mohawk Valley Community College. He spent several years working in advertising in NYC until he moved back to area where he owned his appraisal firm for 45 years. Bill appraised many of Saratoga’s well-known landmarks and establishments, including the land for NYS to build the continuation of the Northway and the Saratoga Racetrack. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marjorie (Gorman) and their five children; David (Sue), Terri (Mark), Andi (Mark), Darrin and Douglas. Bill is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Kyle, Zachary, David, Rachel, Luke, Andrew, three great grandchildren, Kallie, Colby and Aspen, his brother, Robert (Donna) and his sister Cheryle (Marc). Also, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Bill valued family above all else and enjoyed spending time with them at their family cabin in the Adirondacks. He was a great story teller, many of which have been passed down through the generations. Bill and his stories will be dearly missed by all who knew him. There will be a brief calling hour at the United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY on July 31, 2020 from 10-11AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY. Donations to alz.org in Bill’s name (team Bill’s Battalion) or Fort Hudson Foundation (forthudson.com) or 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, especially the staff of A Wing for their years of constant care and love of Bill. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-hartmann


Published in The Saratogian from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
