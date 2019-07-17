|
William (Bill) Henry, of Saratoga Springs, passed away at Wesley Health Care Center on Monday, July 15. Bill was 86 years old.Born in 1933 in New Lisbon, NY, Bill was the son of the late Clarence and Lula Mae Henry. Bill graduated from Coxsackie-Athens Central School in 1951 and served a four-year term in the US Navy. After discharge, Bill worked his way around the country by way of New York and Florida. He settled in California, working days for a foreign car company in Beverly Hills and taking drama and vocal lessons at night.Bill was "discovered" in the famous Schwab's Drug Store by a producer who was desperately searching for a last minute replacement in a picture. Bill's Hollywood name was Chad Henry and he had top male roles in the TV series "Tales of Wells Fargo" and was also seen on television in "If you Were a Millionaire," "Texas Rangers" and the NBC series "Wagon Train."In 1962, Bill left Hollywood to get married and raise a family, whom he moved to Saratoga Springs in 1975. Bill loved working for the Railroad and retired from the Delaware & Hudson in 1987. Bill is survived by his daughters, Suzanne (James) Boshek of Malta and Tina (Shawn) Smith of South Glens Falls; his granddaughters Alexis (Nathaniel) Bradford of Saratoga Springs and Samantha Toleman of Mayfield; and, his cherished great-grandchildren Anaiyah, Julianna, Ava and Lucas, whose unconditional love greatly changed Bill's views of life, love and acceptance.In addition to Bill's immediate family, he is survived by his former wife, Martina (Warren) Vicha of Saratoga Springs and his former partner and dear friend, Richard Smith of Glens Falls. Bill is also survived by siblings Barbara Jean Munn of Scottsdale, PA; Bradley (Patricia) Henry of Catskill, NY; Anita (Robert) Hill and Aleta (Richard) Sheckler of Meadville, PA; and, Alicia (Doug) Weston of Richmond, VA; as well as several nieces and nephews. Bill is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Peter; brothers, Bruce (Eleanor) Henry of Ocala FL; Brian (Wanetta) Henry of St. Charles, MO; Robert Henry of Hawkins, TX; Richard Henry of Coxsackie, NY; and sisters, Beverly Keute of Ancram, NY; and Beatrice (Thomas) Monteverde of Cairo NY. You always knew where you stood with Bill. He was very much his own person and went about life his own way. He was good with that and would want you to be too. Life is short; live it your best way.Bill's family would like to thank the staff of The Mansion in Cambridge and also the staff on 3 Springs at Wesley Health Care Center, and Hospice in Saratoga Springs for their excellent care and compassion. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Saratogian on July 18, 2019