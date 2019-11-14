|
|
William “Bunk” Hika, Sr. 63, of Middle Grove passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born in Saratoga Springs, NY on November 18, 1955, he was the son of Martin and Lois Hika. He married the love of his life, Gale Babb Hika, on July 22, 1989. They were true partners in life for 39 years, building their home and business together, raising their children and enjoying the love and joy of their grandchildren.Bunk’s greatest legacy is the love he had for his family and friends, especially the love he carried close to his heart for his children and grandchildren.An avid hunter and Harley enthusiast, Bunk was always ready for a party and an adventure. He was a good friend to many and always ready to lend a helping hand. Bunk was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Gale; children William Hika, Jr. (Heather), Ashlee Schmidt (Jason), and Brandon Hika; his grandchildren Samantha, Mattie, Lilee, Lucas, Kennedy, and Emerson; great-granddaughter Bonnie; siblings Tim Baugh, Susan Hika, John Hika, Gail Kelly (Kevin), Joe Hika, Nancy Cooper (Kevin), Martin Hika (Ginny) and Lois Hika (Quincie); many nieces, nephews and cousins.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, November 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A time of sharing will be held at 3 p.m.Following the service, a celebration of Bunk’s life will be held at the ITAM, 247 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 18 at Middle Grove Cemetery, 400 Middle Grove Road, Greenfield Center, NY.In lieu flowers, the family encourages everyone to celebrate Bunk’s life and the legacy of love and friendship he left behind.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-bunk-hika-sr
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 15, 2019