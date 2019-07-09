Saratoga Springs, NY- William J. Evans, 75, passed away at the Saratoga Hospital on July 7, 2019.Born on October 22, 1943 in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of the late, James and Evelyn (Smith) EvansHe grew up in Pattersonville, NY and received his early education in the Pattersonville one-room school. He later attended and graduated from Schalmont High School. He drove a parts truck for local repair shop at 12yrs old, spawning his love of cars. He often told stories of his 64 Corvette.Bill served in the USAF as an Aircraft Ground Equipment Repairman, serving at Thule Air Base, 700 Miles North of the Arctic Circle. He worked for several years as a Steam Turbine Foreman for GE, Schenectady.Survivors include his wife, Sally (Baird) Evans, his sons; Mike Evans and wife, Laura, and Bob Evans, and his nephew George E. Simkins and son Curt William Simkins.In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister, Alycelee E. Simkins as well as his Yellow Lab, Maggie.Relatives and friends may call from 10am-12pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518)584-5373.A funeral service will be celebrated at 12pm at the funeral home.Burial with military honors will take place at 1:30pm at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-j-evans Published in The Saratogian on July 10, 2019