BALLSTON SPA - William J. Oates, age 24, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, following an unexpected accident. He was born on May 28, 1996 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the son of Ugalee Michael Oates, Sr. and Mary Hollner. William graduated from Ballston Spa High School, class of 2014. William was a defensive end in highschool football and was the 2nd team all suburban player. Following graduation, he entered the US National Guard where he served his country for three years. William was a Laborer at VerMac in Ballston Spa, as well as US Foods and the Night Owl prior to his passing. He enjoyed the outdoors, biking, fishing, and kayaking. He enjoyed the company of his family and friends more than anything. He always tried to impact the lives of those around him positively in his own unique ways. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, acquaintances, and all who knew him. William is survived by his parents, Ugalee Michael Oates, Sr. (Belinda Borst) and Mary Hollner (James Albert); girlfriend, Kaitlyn Mackin; siblings, Ugalee Michael Oates, Jr. (Megan), Desiree Nicole Oates, Gabby Oates, Veronica Oates; uncles, William Hollner , Jr. (Amber), Kevin M. Hollner (Lisa); aunts, Debbie Oates, Kaye Oates, Marline Oates; paternal grandparents, William and Sherry Hollner and Gloria McIntosh; nephew, Little Miky Oates, III; niece, Maddison Oates; many cousins; best friend, Joey Vukas and many friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Albert Oates and best friend Michael Mattice. Family and friends may call from 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866. A Celebration of life will be held at 8 pm following the viewing.A private graveside service will be held at Albany Rural Cemetery, Cemetery Ave, Albany, N.Y., 12204 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of William to William J. Oates Memorial College Fund which will be posted in the obituary on the funeral home’s website. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-j-oates