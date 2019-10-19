|
Ballston Lake, NYWilliam James Bebout, age 88, died on Wednesday, October 17, 2019 at Ellis Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Bill was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on January 8, 1931 to the late Walter T. and Alyce C. (McManus) Bebout.Bill attended Washington High School in Washington, PA and graduated in 1949. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. While enlisted, Bill served with the U.S. 64th Infantry Division as a Platoon Sergeant and later in Japan with the 1st Cavalry Division as an NCO Academy Instructor. During his service, Bill earned the Military Commendation Medal. Bill was honorably discharged back to the States, where he married the love of his life, Helen L. Primm in 1955. Bill and Helen settled down in Ballston Lake and raised their family. They built their dream home in Charlton where they have resided for the last 30 years.Bill was a hard worker and gave his talents to many industries throughout his life. He served in every position from Packing Room Clerk to Field Representative, to Territory Manager and eventually founded his own company, Bebout Ford Tractor Inc. in 1970. It was here that Bill's businessman side flourished and he served as the President and General Manager until 1997 when he retired.In his retirement, Bill loved spending time with Helen on their property, especially in their garden. Bill was an avid sports fan, whether it was watching his favorite Steelers, or catching a local BHBL game. He enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren and was a staple at their games.Bill knew many people through business, family and friends. He was a good listener and conversationalist, always taking time to visit. Bill was a devout, longtime communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, where he was a member of the Liturgy Ministry.Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Helen L. Bebout; his children, Jeanne (Steven) Theiss, Lori Bebout, Mary (Barry) Spaulding, Carol (William) Hennessy and Sandy (Gary) Blond; his grandchildren Crystal (William) Gannon, Eric (Jamie) Theiss, Joshua (Katie) Leggett, Sean (Danielle) Leggett, Delana (Chris Jones) Spaulding, Barry Spaulding III, Sarah Spaulding, Joseph Spaulding, Casey Hennessy, Michael Hennessy, Connor Hennessy, Mary Hennessy, Darrell Blond, Nicole Blond and Michael Blond; and his great-grandchildren Jayden Doll, Nathan Theiss, Reagan Theiss, Molly Gannon, Aurora Leggett, Julian Leggett, Frederick Jones, Kylie Wacikowski, Olivia Blond, Ella Blond, Carter Blond, and Savannah Blond.Bill is predeceased by his sister Lois Jayne Latson and brother Robert Thomas Bebout.Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father John Varno on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Grace Church, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes Donations 595 New Loudon Rd, PO Box 264 Latham, NY 12110 or the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York 965 Albany Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110.
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 20, 2019