Wilton, NY: William L. Coonradt, 85, passed away, Wednesday August 28, 2019 at peacefully at home with family.Born on September 19, 1933, he was the son of to the late Willard and Mildred Coonradt of Saratoga.He attended local schools and served in the US Navy from 1951-1958. He then was employed as a Carpenter with Carpenter Union Local #370 of Albany.Bill loved Nascar. His favorites were Dale Jr., and Stewart Friesen. He also loved traveling to Florida and to the races.He was predeceased by his son Richard l. Coonradt, Sr.; Brothers Clarence Charles and John and sister Barbara.He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Shirley A Coonradt of Gansevoort; brothers Douglas Donald and Clayton. Daughter Susan (Loren) Jenks of Greenfield; Grandchildren: Richard l Coonradt Jr of Gansevoort Mary Jenks of Wilton Dr Christopher Jenks of Mississippi and four Great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A Graveside Service will be held at 11am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Maplewood cemetery (Weibel and Louden Rd). Everyone is invited to join the family after the service at their home at 120 Ballard Road, lot 34 in Wilton.Arrangements are by Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online guestbook at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-l-coonradt
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 1, 2019
