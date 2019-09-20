|
Saratoga Springs – William Leakakos Sr, 91, fondly referred to as "Grandpa" passed away at the Wesley Health Care Center nursing home on Friday, September 20, 2019. William was born December 19, 1927 in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York, the son of Greek immigrants, the late Nicholas Leakakos and Bessie Ladis Leakakos. Bill was a US Army Veteran, serving honorably in Korea from 1950-1952. He loved deep sea fishing on the Lazy Bones out of Montauk, NY and Capt. Scotty at Fire Island. We would like to thank The Community Hospice of Saratoga County for their care of our father in his time of need and the staff (who were more like family) of Wesley Nursing Home - 2 Springs for their loving care of our father. We would also like to thank the staff at the Cambridge Assisted Living for the many years of kindness and care that they showed our father. In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by brothers Andro and Gus Leakakos. Survivors include his children; William Leakakos Jr. (Carole), Nicholas Leakakos, Cynthia Strack (Bob), Kevin Leakakos (Mayra), sister, Apestina Likos, grandchildren; Joseph Leakakos, Jeremy Leakakos, Justin Strack, Heather Strack (Matt McCombs), Kamille Leakakos and Brian Tustison, great-grandchildren Brielle and Cade and many nieces and nephews A graveside service with military honors will take place on Monday, September 23, 2019, 12:30pm, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Wesley Foundation, 156 Lawrence Street Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or The Community Hospice of Saratoga County 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 22, 2019