William (Bill) Neil Seibert, age 87, of Bedford, MA, recently of Greenfield Center, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on July 20, 2019. Born July 14, 1932 in Homestead, PA, he was the son of the late Cleland and Irene Seibert, stepson of the late Helen Seibert. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Frances Mary Breslin Seibert. He is survived by his sister Nancy Seibert Nightingale, his daughters Mary Anne Fairlie of Steamboat Springs, CO and Donna (Tony) Clare of Baltimore, MD, and his sons Michael (Abigail) of Bedford, MA and Sean (Theresa) of Cassadaga, NY, ten grandchildren, and his border collie, Sophie, who is a good dog.Bill served in the US Army from Sept. 1953 to June 1955, and was then assigned to the Army Reserves. He graduated with a B.A. from University of Scranton, PA. He also earned an M.A. in education. He taught special education in NY in the Ballston Spa Public Schools until 1991. He and Frances co-founded Jazz Agility dog training in Greenfield Center in 1995 and taught until early 2019. Hundreds of dogs and their handlers trained at the facility, and the dogs earned regional, state and national competitive titles.In addition to teaching, Bill enjoyed landscaping and building projects. He was an artist, storyteller, and animal lover. Those remembering him are welcome to make a memorial contribution to their favorite animal charity. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-bill-neil-seibert
Published in The Saratogian on July 25, 2019