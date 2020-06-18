SARATOGA SPRINGS –William “Bill” Theodore Henning, Jr., age 94 passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home in Saratoga Springs. He was born on February 18, 1926 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late William T. Henning, Sr. and Marion Sickler Henning.Bill was a lifelong resident of Saratoga, he was born and raised here. On July 1st, 1943 he joined the US Navy to serve during World War II. He served aboard the USS Mertz in the Pacific theater. After the war he worked briefly for General Electric before going to work with his father at Henning Contractors. When his father retired and closed the business,he went to work for Saratoga Bridges as their Transportation Supervisor. Billwas an avid reader and upon retiring from Saratoga Bridges he volunteered his time at the Saratoga Library. Bill was a leader in the Saratoga Boy Scouts for many years.Bill married the love of his life Eleanor on November 18th, 1952. They were married for 67 years until Eleanor’s passing in 2019. Billwas adventurous and took his family on many vacations to Canada, The New England coast and camping in the Adirondacks. His sons will cherish the memory of those trips and the things they learned from him during them.Bill has three grandchildren whom he adored. He loved spending time with them when they were growing and as they reached young adulthood. He shared his sense of humor with them as he did with his sons. His grandchildren loved hearing stories of how Saratoga was when he was growing up. Bill was always willing to help them learn as they grew.Billwas intelligent and a humble spirit. He was devoted to his family and friends. In the later years he enjoyed going to breakfast every Sunday morning with his family. He was blessed with a full and rich life, always ready to offer help and support to family, friends, and neighbors. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, dear friend, and kind neighbor who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bill is survived by his sons, Gary Henning, Todd Henning (Kathleen), Kevin Henning; grandchildren, Patrick Henning, Jack Henning, Katie Melamed-Henning and many friends who will miss him dearly.Heis preceded in death byhis beloved wife, Eleanor Henning (2019) and son, John W. Henning,A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 10:30 am – 12:15 pm at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.The CDC has recommended we limit attendance to 25% capacity (25 people). We ask that you please be mindful of the ongoing health concerns of COVID-19. The guidelines still require those in attendance adhere to the guidelines including those related to social distancing and face coverings. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest and the staff.In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made in Bill’s name to Saratoga Bridges, 16 Saratoga Bridges Boulevard, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or www.saratogabridges.org/donate-now-2/. For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-bill-theodore-henning-jr
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.