Schuylerville - William Williamson, 76, a longtime resident of Walsh Rd., passed away at his home Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a short illness.Born January 31, 1943 in Saratoga Springs, NY he was the son of the late William Williamson and Marion McCarthy.Willliam was a US Navy veteran. He was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School and Hudson Valley Community College. He worked for Espey Manufacturing in Saratoga Springs for 40 years and was self-employed as the owner of Hudson Valley Resources.He was a well-known Country Line Dancing Teacher and a member of the original Boot Scooters. He was well known throughout the community and always willing to help.Survivors include his cousins, Ann Marie Kenyon and her son David Kenyon; and his good friends, Gayle Gavin and Sue Lant.Friends may call from 4-6pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.Burial will be at a later date in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.The family would like to thank Dr. John Delmonte and Dr. AlexFrank and their staff for the great care they gave to William.Memorials can be made in his memory to the or a charity of one’s choice.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/william-williamson
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 13, 2019