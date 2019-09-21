|
|
Investigator Willie J. Parker, NYS Trooper (Ret.) of Parma, Ohio died suddenly Monday, September 9, 2019, at home. He was 73.Born August 29, 1946, he was the son of the late William James Parker and Mary Elizabeth Parker.Willie was a 1965 graduate of Saratoga High where he was a star athlete, playing football, basketball, and running track. He was also senior class President.He enlisted into the Army in 1967 and while in basic training was given an early promotion because of his accuracy firing the M-14 rifle, high score on the physical combat proficiency test and his military bearing and leadership abilities.Willie was deployed to Souel , South Korea the same year where he served at the DMZ.It was in Souel where he met his forever wife Kyong Nam Oh.Willie enlisted into the National Guard in 1975.He had returned to the United States as a Staff Sargent after completing 31 months in the United States Army where he was awarded a good conduct medal,a national defense service medal and the armed forces expeditionary medal .While in the National Guard Willie was later commissioned as a Second Lt. And ended his career as a Lt. Colonel.In 1977 he graduated from the NYS Police Academy. His first assignment was in Beacon, N.Y.Following that assignment he worked out of Troop G for many years. The first part of his career was spent teaching Physical Training at the State Police Academy. He later became State Police Investigator and remained in that position until his retirement.While raising his family, twins Kenneth and Keith, Willie continued his education, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from Skidmore College University Without Walls in 1985, and a Masters of Science Degree from the New School of Social ResearchUniversity of the Sate of New York in 1992.He taught at Adirondack Community College.Aside from his parents, Willie was pre deceased by his grandparents Florence Hill Miller and Amanda Parker.He is survived by his wife Kyong Nom Oh of Parma, Ohio, his sons Trooper Keith Parker (Wife Melissa) of Lake George, Kenneth (Nancy) of New Jersey.Also five siblings, Ernest Thomas (Pat) of Menands, James Parker of Albany, George Parker (Martha) of Saratoga, his only sister Janis of Saratoga, and Johnnie Parker ((Linda) of Malta, as well as many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend remembrances from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.at the Bethesda Episcopal Church, 26 Washington Street Saratoga Springs, N.Y.Funeral services will start at 10:00.Internment will follow at the Gerald H. Solomon National Cemetary in Schylerville, N.Y.Funeral arraignments are under the direction of Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. http://www.lastingmemories.com/willie-j-parker
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 22, 2019