Ballston Spa - Wilson L. “Rocky” Rock, Jr., 72, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Allen, Pennsylvania on September 27, 1946 he was the son of Wilson and Bertha Rock, Sr. He served in the US Army.Rocky was a foreman at the Town of Milton Highway Department. He was a member of American Legion Post 234 and VFW Post 358 in Ballston Spa. He enjoyed riding his Harley and playing golf. Rocky volunteered at the Saratoga County Fair working on the horse arena and his favorite part, being one of the track crew helping to keep things running smooth during the truck and tractor pulls.He loved having family gatherings and treasured the time he spent with his siblings, his children, close friends and most of all his grandchildren. He was loved by all who knew him.He was predeceased by his parents Wilson and Bertha, brother Harry Rock and nephew Patrick Paxton. Rocky is survived by his children William L. Rock (Tracey), Michael Facteau and Nicole Lontrato (Gino); grandchildren Ailie Seeley, Jarod Seeley, Elizabeth Orozco, Madison Lontrato, Mia Lontrato and Natalia Lontrato; siblings Fred Rock, Sr (Linda), Carol Paxton (Howard), and Janet Wilson (Joe); and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of Rocky’s life will be held 1pm Saturday, June 29 at American Legion Post 234, 23 Pleasant Street, Ballston Spa. Please bring a dish to share as we honor Rocky together.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Rocky may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or .Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/wilson-l-rock-jr
