Yvonne Frick

Yvonne Frick Obituary
Ballston Spa, NYYvonne S. Frick, a longtime resident of Syracuse, NY, passed away on Sunday, November 17 at the Saratoga Center, Ballston Spa, NY after a long illness. She was 71.Mrs. Frick was a graduate of West Genesee High School and worked at several jobs in the Syracuse area, retiring in 2015. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts, walking, and spending time with family and friends. She leaves behind 3 children Kevin, Heather and Wayne Jr., Syracuse, a sister Linda Otto (David) Ballston Spa, a brother D. R. (Bob) Fesler II (Barbara), Matthews, NC, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Catholic Charities, Syracuse.Funeral services are under the care of the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online condolences may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/yvonne-frick
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 24, 2019
