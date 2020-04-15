|
|
Zachary Hill-Joseph 35, left this world one year ago April 17, 2019 after a short illness. His loved ones were at his side.He was born in Saratoga and went to Saratoga Springs High School. Zack attended the University of Rhode Island where he was a member of the Varsity tennis team and graduated with a degree in Business Management. He was employed by John Hancock in Boston and later in Phoenix as a specialist in their 529 Education Savings program earning their Specialist of the Year award in 2019.Zack was a self-taught musician and as a pastime loved to play and compose music on his baby grand piano.He was most at home in nature where he would hike, photograph, meditate or just appreciate the beauty around him. The Adirondacks, the ocean, Lake George and the grandeur of Sedona were all sources of inspiration to him.Zack had a positive, outgoing personality and a generous spirit which he extended to his family, friends and co-workers. His humor and enthusiasm were infectious. One of his best qualities was his ability to connect with all ages and kinds of people. He made enduring friendships wherever he went and brought light into the lives of all who knew him.Most valued was the relationship he had with his family to whom he often expressed his love and generously gave credit for helping him grow into the person he became.As his legacy, The Zachary Hill-Joseph Charitable Fund has been established to celebrate his life through philanthropy. To make a donation contact the Capital District Community Foundation in Albany, NY at 518-446-9638. http://www.lastingmemories.com/zachary-hill-joseph
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 17, 2020