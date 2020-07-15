Zoë Alexandra Lobdell left us on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. She was born on April 12th, 1973 to Barry Lobdell and Janet (Wexler) Lobdell Lindner. Zoë was a graduate of Saratoga Springs schools and of Clark University. She is survived by her mother Janet Lindner, her stepfather Edward Lindner, her father Barry Lobdell, her stepmother Janis Beatty, her brother Zachary Lobdell and nephew Hudson, her sisters Nora Lindner and Lila Lobdell, and her grandmother Velma Wexler.Zoë loved everything beautiful, spiritual and sparkly: art, music, nature, traveling, her cats. And she photographed it all.“The world was never meant for one as beautiful as you.” http://www.lastingmemories.com/zoe-alexandra-lobdell