Paul L. BerRettini
Born: June 15, 1934; Streator
Died: July 23, 2020; Notre Dame, Indiana
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Paul L. Berrettini, 86, formerly of Dixon, IL passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home in Notre Dame, IN.
Paul was born June 15, 1934 in Streator, IL to the late Louis and Caroline (Bulfer) Berrettini. On October 29, 1960, he married his loving wife of almost 60 years, Jane (Walsh) Berrettini, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughters, Maureen Cramer of Bonita Springs, FL and Caroline Berrettini of West Hartford, CT; sons, Mark (Marcelle) Berrettini of Portland, OR and Paul W. (Kathryn) Berrettini of Granger, IN; six grandchildren, Caitlin (Joel), Jackson Paul "JP," Margaret "Mia," Nicholas, James, and Louis; great-grandson. Declan; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" (Francis) Cain of Dixon, IL; brother-in-law, James (Gwen) Walsh of Peru, IL; nieces, Carolyn (Mark) Rusk, Mary (Randy) Weatherly; Patricia (Terry) Kemp, Bridget (Stuart) Walsh; nephews, David (Marlene) Cain, Terry (Michelle) Cain, Paul (Kelly) Cain, James (Christina) Walsh; great-nieces, Allison, Angela, Ann, Colleen, Genevive, Giselle "Gigi," Erin, Kate, Kelsey, Mary, Maria Anna, Michelle, Molly; and great-nephews Anthony, Benjamin, Daniel, Diego, Louis, Jonathan, Joseph, Matthew, Michael, Nathan, Zachary.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew "Drew;" stepmother, Elizabeth (Battel) Berrettini; sister, Monica Berrettini; father and mother-in-law, James and Margaret Walsh; and sister-in-law Carol Walsh.
Paul was a loving and devoted husband to Jane, and he rarely left her side. His dedication to family was a central part of his life. He grew up in Dixon and attended St. Mary's Grade School and Dixon High School. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1956 where he was in the Navy R.O.T.C. program. Upon graduation he was commissioned as a supply officer in the U.S. Navy. He sailed around the world on the Destroyer Tender U.S.S Prairie. After proudly serving his country he went to work at L.R.B. Distributors, a beer distributor for Anheuser-Busch that was his family's business for nearly 60 years. During the course of his career, Paul served as the president of the Associated Beer Distributors of Illinois and as the chairman of the Anheuser-Busch Wholesale Advisory Panel, an organization that at the time represented more than 1,000 wholesalers nationwide. Before moving to Notre Dame, Indiana later in life, Paul was a long-time member of St. Anne's Church in Dixon and was an active member of the Dixon Rotary Club, in addition to other civic organizations in the area. He was the Dixon Citizen of the Year in 1982, was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow, and achieved the status of Anheuser-Busch Ambassador, which was the highest award given.
With great help from many in the community, Jane and Paul were among the founders of the Dixon Youth Soccer Program. Paul, along with Jane, believed in and supported many philanthropic initiatives within his community and throughout the country.
Private entombment will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. This Mass will be streamed online and available for viewing.
Please share any memories with the family by emailing BerrettiniFamily@gmail.com. Additionally we encourage you to use this dropbox link to share any pictures or video memories for the family: www.dropbox.com/request/TY1oYhj6KRqFMESqXB4r
In honor of caretakers and the medical community, contributions in memory of Paul may be made to one of the following foundations:
KSB Hospital Foundation. Donations can be made by check payable to KSB Hospital Foundation and mailed to KSB Hospital Foundation, 403 E. First Street, Dixon, IL 61021, or online at www.ksbhospital.com/foundation
The Foundation of Saint Joseph Health System. Donations can be made by check payable to The Foundation and mailed to The Foundation, 707 E. Cedar Street, Ste. 100 South Bend, IN 46617, or online at https://www.sjmedgiving.com/donate
Online condolences can be left for the Berrettini family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
