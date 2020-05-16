Albert K. Kastner
Born: March 18, 1929; Eldena
Died: May 13, 2020; Oregon
DIXON – Albert Karl Kastner, 91, of Dixon, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Serenity Hospice & Home in Oregon, IL. He worked for Fosco Fabricators, for 18 years and then went onto work for Dixon Public School for 10 years prior to his retirement.
Albert was born March 18, 1929, in Eldena, IL, the son of Karl and Lucy (Johnson) Kastner. He married Shirley Mae Grobe on April 22, 1951, in Dixon IL. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2018. Albert was a lifetime member of Church of God. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. Albert enjoyed gardening, landscaping and bird watching. He also enjoyed traveling to the beach with his wife, their favorite place was Siesta Key, FL. Albert was a proud Ronald Reagan fan. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and cherished his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his four children, Virginia (Larry) Bolhous of Monroe, WI , David (Christie) Kastner, of Dixon, Mariann (Randy) Hall of Dixon, John Kastner of Dixon; 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Glenn Kastner, William "Bill" Kastner, and Linda Messer.
Services are private. Albert will be laid to rest next to his wife Shirley at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon.
Memorials may be directed to Oregon Church of God in Oregon, IL or Serenity Hospice & Home in Oregon, IL.
.Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 16, 2020.