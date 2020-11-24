Albert L. Foy
Born: July 14, 1936; Sterling
Died: November 21, 2020; La Salle
STERLING – Albert L. Foy, 84 of Sterling, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle.
Albert was born on July 14, 1936 in Sterling, the son of Albert and Evelyn Foy and Lucille and Herb Schick. He was a United States Army veteran and served during the Korean War. Albert retired from Dohrn Transfer Co. He was a member of the Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 and served as a past commander in 1978. He was also a member of the Rock Falls Eagles Club. Albert enjoyed fishing and was a huge animal lover. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include three daughters, Kim (Rex) Gaumer of Sterling and Darla Kendall of Rock Falls and Trina (Eric) Portner of Rock Falls; one son Rob (Viktoriia) Foy of TN; one sister, Charlene (Butch) Courtright of TN; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Janet (Jim) Courtright and Kathryn (Barry) Fogarty.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.