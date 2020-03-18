|
Albert M. fredericks
Born: Oct. 3, 1937; Spring Valley
Died: March 16, 2020; Dixon
AMBOY – Albert M. Fredericks, 82, of Amboy, passed away peacefully Monday, March 16, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, IL.
Albert was born October 3, 1937, in Spring Valley, IL, the son of Albert and Leona (Windlan) Fredericks, Sr. He married Carol (Smith) on June 24, 1960, in Amboy.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Carol of Amboy; one daughter, Lisa Habben of Dixon; one son, Cory (Karla) Fredericks of Indianapolis, IN; daughter-in-law, Becky Fredericks of Amboy; 5 granddaughters; one grandson; and 3 great-granddaughters.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; son, Albert "Craig" Fredericks; brother, Donald Fredericks and infant sister Ruth Fredericks.
Per his request, cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be no formal visitation. Therefore, in memory of Albert, a memorial has been established to Harvest Time Bible Church Building Fund at www.htbc.church. In lieu of flowers, please pray for healing of our country's crisis.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.