Alberta Helen Callahan



Born: September 25, 1930, in Dixon, IL



Died: November 25, 2020; in Carmel, IN



Alberta "Bert" Helen Callahan, 90, of Dixon, IL, passed away on, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Woodland Terrace of Carmel in Carmel, IN. Bert had been an Assistant City Clerk for the City of Dixon, and a Bookkeeper for Don Mullery Ford, also of Dixon, for many years prior to her retirement in the 1980s.



Bert was born September 25, 1930, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of Albert and Mary (Shank) Hanneken. She married Edwin I. Callahan, Sr. on August 15, 1953, in Dixon, IL. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2001. Bert was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dixon, where she was an active volunteer for Loaves and Fishes. She was also an active member of the Phidian Art Club, the Dixon Country Club, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Dixon. Bert enjoyed playing Bridge and hosting Bridge Clubs, antique collecting, golfing, portfolio investing, and traveling, especially to Moro Bay, CA.



She is survived by her, two sons, Edwin I (Joan) Callahan Jr. of Whitestown, IN, Cary Callahan of Sherman Oaks, CA; two grandchildren, Jonathan Callahan and Christopher Callahan of Indianapolis, IN; one sister, Donna Kenney of West Lafayette, IN; two nieces, Paula Kenney of Nome, AK and Berta (Don) Lathan of Indianapolis, IN, and one grandniece, Elizabeth Woods of West Lafayette, IN.



Bert was preceded in death by her parents; and one niece, Mary Beth Kenney.



A funeral mass will be held on, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dixon with Father Keith Romke, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon, IL.



Memorials may be directed to Loaves and Fishes at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, the Dixon Community Food Pantry, and/or Meals on Wheels in Dixon.



Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.





