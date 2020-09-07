Aldona S. Miloch
Born: November 8, 1926; Chicago
Died: September 3, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Aldona Sophie Miloch, nee Alisauskis, 93, of Sterling passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home.
Aldona was born in Chicago on November 8, 1926, the daughter of Matthew and Sophie (Simkus) Alisauskis. She married Norbert Miloch on October 17, 1953 in Chicago. Aldona worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sterling, and Questors International. Aldona enjoyed world travel, quilting, genealogy, reading, and doing crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her husband, Norbert of Sterling; three daughters, Judith (Scott) Borchardt also of Sterling; Constance (Tom) Kirkenmeier of Wheaton, and Christine (Christopher) Wallgen of Downers Grove; three grandchildren, Eric Kirkenmeier of Chicago, Evan (Katie) Kirkenmeier of Kansas City, MO, and Adam Kirkenmeier of Chicago; one great-granddaughter, Sloane; two sisters-in-law, Dolores and Susan; and three nephews, Jeffrey Schramuk, Matthew Alisauskis, and Paul Alisauskis.
Aldona was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Edward Alisauskis.
Masks will be required and social distancing in effect for public visitation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sterling. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will conclude at 2 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, 1S510 Winfield Rd, Wheaton, IL 60187.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home, 2706 Avenue E, Sterling, IL 61081 or Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture, 6500 S. Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60629.
