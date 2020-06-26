Alex Hall
Alex Thomas "Tom" Hall

Born: February 22, 1948; Chicago

Died: June 11, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Alex Thomas "Tom" Hall, age 72, of Sterling, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Tom was born on February 22, 1948 in Chicago, the son of Roy and Elizabeth (Castrogiovanni) Hall. He married Betty Fox on August 26, 1967 in Cicero, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; his four children, Alex Thomas "Tommy" Hall II of Carpenterville, IL, Josette Marie Wyatt of Rock Falls, Nicole Lisa (Michael) Lanning of Grand Detour, and Timothy Michael (Faith-Ann) Hall of Dixon; his mother and step-father, Elizabeth and Myron Dehne of Huntley, IL; two brothers, Donnie Hall (Marsha) of FL, and Elza Samuel "Sam" (Dee) Hall of Lombard, IL; two sisters, Linda Clark of Countryside, IL, and Brenda Southard of Schaumburg, IL; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Roy Hall, and Myron Dehne. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chapel HillMemorial Gardens in Dixon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
