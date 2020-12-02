Alfred j. Segneri
Born: September 17, 1945; in Sterling, IL
Died: November 27, 2020; in Sterling, IL
Alfred J. "Al" Segneri, 75 of Sterling died Friday November 27, 2020 at CGH Medical center in Sterling.
Al was born on September 17, 1945 in Sterling the son of Anthony J. and Eleanor M. (O'Malley) Segneri and was a 1965 graduate of Newman Central Catholic High School. He married Sandra Hammelman on September 6, 1969 in Sterling. He served in the National Guard. Al was an electrician for 43 years, having been the owner/operator of United Electric in Rock Falls until his retirement. Al was a member of St. Mary Catholic Churchand was active with Troop 305 of the Boy Scouts of America.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra; his son, Alex Segneri; his sister Shirley (Fred)Demshar of Bloomington, IN; his brother Louis (Mary Ellen) Segneri of Sterling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers: Donald James Segneri andJospeh Segneri; and his sister Sue Butler.
Masks and social distancing requirements to allow 10 person at a time to rotate through apublic gathering of friends and family on Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 5-7PM at the McDonald Funeral Home, Rock Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday at 10 AM in St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling with the reverend James R. Keenan officiating. Burial will conclude at Riverside Cemetery Mausoleumin Sterling.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his memory to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the donor's choice. Mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com