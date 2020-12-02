1/1
Alfred J. Segneri
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Alfred j. Segneri

Born: September 17, 1945; in Sterling, IL

Died: November 27, 2020; in Sterling, IL

Alfred J. "Al" Segneri, 75 of Sterling died Friday November 27, 2020 at CGH Medical center in Sterling.

Al was born on September 17, 1945 in Sterling the son of Anthony J. and Eleanor M. (O'Malley) Segneri and was a 1965 graduate of Newman Central Catholic High School. He married Sandra Hammelman on September 6, 1969 in Sterling. He served in the National Guard. Al was an electrician for 43 years, having been the owner/operator of United Electric in Rock Falls until his retirement. Al was a member of St. Mary Catholic Churchand was active with Troop 305 of the Boy Scouts of America.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra; his son, Alex Segneri; his sister Shirley (Fred)Demshar of Bloomington, IN; his brother Louis (Mary Ellen) Segneri of Sterling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers: Donald James Segneri andJospeh Segneri; and his sister Sue Butler.

Masks and social distancing requirements to allow 10 person at a time to rotate through apublic gathering of friends and family on Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 5-7PM at the McDonald Funeral Home, Rock Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday at 10 AM in St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling with the reverend James R. Keenan officiating. Burial will conclude at Riverside Cemetery Mausoleumin Sterling.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his memory to St. Mary Catholic Church or to the donor's choice. Mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
So sorry of your loss. Al was a wonderful classmate, scout leader, businessman and person. He will be missed greatly. RIP
Joan Boward Richards
Classmate
December 1, 2020
Oh!! Sandy !! I am so sorry for your loss Al was such a good guy !! I send prayers to you and Alex .. Bill and Al always made me chuckle !! Hugs !! Gloria Rice DeValle
Gloria DeValle
Friend
December 1, 2020
Al was one of the good ones. RIP
Kenneth Yowell
Classmate
December 1, 2020
December 1, 2020
My family sends their condolences. So sorry for your loss. <3B5HMB
Patricia Pendgraft
Friend
November 30, 2020
The nicest guy you would ever meet. He helped my son Derrick when he became an electrician. Also had time to talk to you
Kathy Lamb
November 30, 2020
Our hearts are with Sandy and all of Al's loved ones. He will be missed.
Jim and Teri Concotelli
Family
November 30, 2020
AJ and family I am so sorry for the loss of your father. I will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of Al.
Tammy Nehrkorn
Family Friend
November 29, 2020
We were surprised and saddened to hear about Al's passing. He was such a good guy and always had a smile and a kind word. He will be deeply missed
Bob Segneri
Family
November 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Gary worked with Al alot of years thru the High School.he will be missed.
Sharon Gary Scuffham
November 29, 2020
My most sincere condolences to the family, Al was one of the most admirable person that I had the privilege of knowing and calling him my friend
Andres Quintana
Friend
