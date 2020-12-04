Alice Jimetta Collins
Born: July 29, 1927; Huntsville, AL
Died: November 30, 2020; Sterling, IL
Sterling, IL – Alice Jimetta Collins, age 93, died at Citadel nursing home in Sterling, Illinois, after an extended illness.
Alice was born July 29, 1927 to Robert and Annie (Odell) Hereford of Huntsville Alabama. She was proud to say her parents both received education through 10th grade, the highest grade available in their rural area. Alice married James Lewis Edward in 1945. Together, they had a son, James A Edwards who she loved to say became an engineer for Fermi-Lab. James Sr. died in 1949.
Alice described herself as starting employment in domestic work. She became a manager for an ice-cream and sandwich parlor for Lawrence B Hundley. After the death of her husband, she was given an opportunity for a fresh start, moving in with her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Jessie Smith of Sterling Illinois, in July 1954. In August, Alice began working for the Department of Mental Health. Over the next two years, she completed her G.E.D and soon becoming a licensed practical nurse. She proudly worked for the state of Illinois at Dixon Health Center for 32 years.
Alice married Lawrence A Collins in 1956, who died in 1998. They were both highly active in the community. Alice became a member of Second Baptist Church of Dixon, Illinois. Alice was a devout Christian and loved to sing in the choir. She also held a position as Sunday school superintendent for many years. Alice believed strongly in service. As a citizen of Dixon, Ill, Alice became one of the founders of Open Sesame Child Care Center, a member of "Make Today Count" for cancer survivors for 12 years, Lee County Council board for Aging, the Lee County Genealogical Society, the American Cancer Society
, and the Lupus Foundation. "Aunt Alice", known by many people as a nurturing and loving person, loved to sing gospel songs at a whim or request. She expected everyone to do their best and insist on mutual respect. She claimed every child she met as her own. She lived her life by one of her favorite hymnals versus. "If I could help somebody as I pass along, then my living shall not be in vain".
Survivors include four sisters, Julia (Carl) Hardin, Verzelia Young of Huntsville, Al, Annette (Bob) Ashford of Dixon, Ill, Janette (Ron) Burton, of Virginia Beach VA; one granddaughter, Imelda; one grandson, Randy; several great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Edward; two brothers, Daniel Hereford, Willie (Julie) Hereford; and four sisters, Curtis Love, Thelma Hereford, Georgia Turner, and Barbara Smith.
The family would like to thank the staff of Citadel for their untiring care and love shown to our Aunt Alice. There will not be a service due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the family plans on having a memorial service in spring.
