Alice 'Pinky' Gallegos
Born: September 2, 1941; Sterling
Died: April 22, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Alice J. "Pinky" Gallegos, 78, of Sterling died April 22, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.
Pinky was born September 2, 1941 in Sterling, the daughter of Pedro and Estella (Hansen) Espinoza.
Survivors include two sons, Dan (Sharon) Gallegos of Rock Falls and David (Lynn) Gallegos of Rock Falls; two daughters, Francine (David) Hemminger of Sterling and Felicia (Terry) Jackson of Omaha, NE; one brother Peter (Terry) Espinoza of Bristo,l FL; three sisters, Lynda Urrutia of Sterling, Tina (Jac) Capes of Jacksonville, Fl, and Juanita (Jess) Rodriguez of Streator; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Raymond Espinoza, and one sister Mary Ramirez.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
A memorial has been established. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home PO Box 592 Sterling IL 61081.
Condolences may be sent to schillingfuneralhome.com