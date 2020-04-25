Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
Alice J. "Pinky" Gallegos

Alice J. "Pinky" Gallegos Obituary
Alice 'Pinky' Gallegos

Born: September 2, 1941; Sterling

Died: April 22, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Alice J. "Pinky" Gallegos, 78, of Sterling died April 22, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

Pinky was born September 2, 1941 in Sterling, the daughter of Pedro and Estella (Hansen) Espinoza.

Survivors include two sons, Dan (Sharon) Gallegos of Rock Falls and David (Lynn) Gallegos of Rock Falls; two daughters, Francine (David) Hemminger of Sterling and Felicia (Terry) Jackson of Omaha, NE; one brother Peter (Terry) Espinoza of Bristo,l FL; three sisters, Lynda Urrutia of Sterling, Tina (Jac) Capes of Jacksonville, Fl, and Juanita (Jess) Rodriguez of Streator; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Raymond Espinoza, and one sister Mary Ramirez.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service will take place at a later date.

A memorial has been established. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home PO Box 592 Sterling IL 61081.

Condolences may be sent to schillingfuneralhome.com
