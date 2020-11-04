1/1
Alice K. Swinton
Alice K. Swinton

Born: October 29, 1930; Dixon

Died: October 31, 2020; Oregon

DIXON – Alice K. Swinton, age 90, of Dixon, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon.

She was born Oct. 29, 1930 in Dixon, the daughter of John and Catherine (Virnich) Stover. Alice had worked as a bookkeeper at JC Penney and Hal Roberts, and was a bookkeeper and hostess at Brady's Village, Northside Parkway Restaurant and at the Brandywine.

She was an active member of St Patrick Catholic Church and the Catholic Womens Club, and delivered Meals on Wheels for 14 years with her husband.

Alice married Maurice "Mo" Swinton Aug. 4, 1951 in Dixon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Lawler; and sister-in-law, Sally Stover.

Alice is survived by her husband, Mo; one son ,Mike (DeAnn) Swinton of Southlake, TX, one grandson, whom she was extremely proud of, Matthew (Courtney) Swinton of Southlake, TX; three brothers, John "Sam" (Marty) Stover of Ashton, Bill Stover of Dixon, and Don (Sandi) Stover of Ashton; one sister, Carol (Don) Mall of Dixon and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday Nov. 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, with the Rev. Keith Romke officiating. Burial of cremains will follow Mass at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.

Memorials have been established to St Mary School and St. Patrick Catholic Church. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
