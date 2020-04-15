|
|
Alice M. Cornstubble
Born: January 10, 1931; Neponset
Died: April 13, 2020; Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS – Alice M. Cornstubble, 89, of Rock Falls, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home.
She was born on January 10, 1931 in Neposet, IL, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Taylor) Bumphrey. She married Bert Cornstubble on March 2, 1958 in Sterling.
Survivors include her husband, Jr Cornstubble; sons, Tim (Karen) Holland of NC, Ervin (Jill) Cornstubble of Lyndon, and Rick (Debra) Cornstubble of Sterling; two sisters, Mary (Norden) Scanlan of Tampico and Catherine Haller of Seymour, MO; five grandchildren, Gina, Danny, Ashley, Jeff, and Lisa; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marge and Doris; her brothers, Jerry, Jack and Bill; and her sons, Danny Holland, Denny Cornstubble and David Holland.
A private family gathering will take place. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.