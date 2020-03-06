Sauk Valley News Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Garden Plain Presbyterian Church
14915 Sand Road
Garden Plain, IL
View Map

Alice Niccola Gould

Alice Niccola Gould Obituary
Alice N. Gould

Born: Jan. 12, 1931; Brookings, North Dakota

Died: March 5, 2020; Prophetstown

FULTON â€" Alice Niccola Gould, age 89 of Fulton, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Allure Nursing Home in Prophetstown.

Alice was born on January 12, 1931 in Brookings, South Dakota, the daughter of Benjamin and Blanche (Gramer) Fenn. She married Willard â€œBillâ€ Gould on April 11, 1948 in Sterling. Alice worked at First National Bank then at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 20 years. She attended Garden Plain Presbyterian Church in Fulton and was a member of the First Methodist Church in Clinton. Alice served as a church organist for many parishes for 60 years.

Survivors include her husband, Bill; six daughters, Sherry (Roger) Weuste-Tucker of Fulton, Sandy Huisenga of Savanna, Sue (Byron) Mether of East Peoria, Sheila (Leo) Smith of Manchester, IA, Sally (Ron) Marburger of Bryant, IA and Shelley Kupfer of Clinton, IA; one son, Steve (Tina) Gould of Byron, IL; 16 grandchildren, Chad (Aubrey), Krista, Corey (Carrie), Bill (Joni), Daren, Jeff (Kristin), Derek (Anita), Jeremy, Lisa (Jeff), Kelli (Brian), Joe, Josh, Travis (Amanda), Nicholas, Nicole (Ryan) and Sean; thirty-six great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Arthur, Roger and George â€œBennyâ€ Fenn; one sister, Grace â€œBettyâ€ Wade; and two sons-in-law, Roger Huisenga and Keith Weuste.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Garden Plain Presbyterian Church in Fulton. Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Ken Renkes officiating. Burial will be held on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice.

For online condolences, please visitwww.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
