Allen W. SnyderBorn: February 5, 1942; SterlingDied: September 7, 2020; SterlingSTERLING – Allen Wayne Snyder, 78 of Sterling, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home.Allen was born on February 5, 1942 in Sterling, the son of Verlyn and Vivian (Cox) Snyder. He was a United Air Force veteran and served in the Korean Conflict. He worked at NWS & W for 30 years, retiring in 2000. Al enjoyed playing cards, but had a passion for bridge. He liked going to casinos and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a past member of the American Legion in Sterling.Survivors include his lifetime partner, Carolyn Prater of Sterling; her children, Tim (Brenda) Prater of Winslow, Jeff (Sue) Prater of Chasta, MN and Mari (Doug) Brown of Sterling; his sister, Sharon Langley of Rock Falls; grandchildren, Doug (Kayla), Kairee (Eric), Jennifer, Joshua, Dylan, David and Isabelle; and great-grandchildren, Dougie, Kora, Leo and Michael.He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ron Snyder; one sister, Linda Snyder; and nephew, Kendall Bragg.Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. A.M. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.