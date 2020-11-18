1/1
Allynn E. Parker
Allynn E. Parker

Born: March 24, 1929; Ottawa

Died: November 15, 2020; Byron

DIXON – Allynn E. Parker, age 91, of Dixon, IL died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Generations Nursing Home in Byron, IL.

He was born March 24, 1929 in Ottawa, IL the son of Allynn and Ruth (Smith) Parker. Allynn worked as an electrician for Branson Electric 30 years prior to his retirement in 1990. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Allynn was a member of the Illinois Central Masonic Lodge #178 for over 50 years, Amboy American Legion #453, Freeport Consistory, and IBEW 364 for over 50 years.

He was preceeded in death by his parents; stepfather, Hobart Adams; and sister Eudora Clarke.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews, Carol Greer, Vickie Gonzales, Sandy White, Susie Strawbridge, Steve Clarke and Rick Clarke

.A private family service will be held Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon, IL with Pastor Jack Briggs officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Prairie Repose Cemetery in Amboy.

A memorial can be made in Allynn's honor to a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

