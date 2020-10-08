Amy L. Rhodenbaugh
Born: October 27, 1973; Groton, Connecticut
Died: October 6, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Amy Louise (Potter) Rhodenbaugh, 46, of Dixon, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, IL.
Amy was born October 27, 1973, in Groton, CT, the daughter of Gary and Carlene (Wells) Potter. She married the love of her life, Kenneth "Joe" Rhodenbaugh Jr. on April 20, 1996, in Dixon. Joe and Amy are the loving parents of Amber, Caleb, Austin, and Mason., and grandparents to Wyatt and Hudson Zipsie.
She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Dixon IL. Amy dedicated 25 years to serving the local communities as a commercial loan officer with US Bank. She showed her support and love to her family, friends, church and community. Tirelessly praying, her prayer list was long and she never wavered.
Amy is survived by her husband, Kenneth "Joe" Rhodenbaugh Jr. of 24 years; four children, Amber (Anthony) Zipsie of Manhattan, IL, Caleb Rhodenbaugh of TX, Austin Rhodenbaugh of Dixon, IL, and Mason Rhodenbaugh of Dekalb, IL; two grandchildren, Wyatt and Hudson Zipsie; mother, Carlene (Bob) Augustine of Dixon; father, Gary (Freida) Potter of Dixon; grandfather, Samuel Wells Jr. of Franklin Grove, IL; siblings, Angela Potter of Dixon, IL, Stephanie (Sean) Glenn of Dixon, IL, Susan (Kevin) Sperling of Dixon, IL, Holly (Joe) Gleissner of Ashton, IL, Jason (Connie) Potter of Dixon, IL, Mark (Libby) Augustine of Manhattan, IL, and Jill Stevens of FL, her adoring nieces, nephews, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Amy was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Betty Carlene Wells; paternal grandfather, Glen C. Potter; paternal grandmother, Hattie Peterson; grandparents- in- law, Alvin and Murl Rhodenbaugh; aunt, Geneva Fuller; uncle, Les Potter; aunt, Lana Potter; Uncle, Gerald Lee Wells; and great-nephew Dawson Hess-Glenn.
Mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Dixon, IL. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Dixon, IL, with the Rev. Bunyan Cocar officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Happy Tails Animal Shelter in Rock Falls, IL or Ronald McDonald House.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com