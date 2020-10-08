1/1
Amy L. Rhodenbaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy L. Rhodenbaugh

Born: October 27, 1973; Groton, Connecticut

Died: October 6, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Amy Louise (Potter) Rhodenbaugh, 46, of Dixon, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, IL.

Amy was born October 27, 1973, in Groton, CT, the daughter of Gary and Carlene (Wells) Potter. She married the love of her life, Kenneth "Joe" Rhodenbaugh Jr. on April 20, 1996, in Dixon. Joe and Amy are the loving parents of Amber, Caleb, Austin, and Mason., and grandparents to Wyatt and Hudson Zipsie.

She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Dixon IL. Amy dedicated 25 years to serving the local communities as a commercial loan officer with US Bank. She showed her support and love to her family, friends, church and community. Tirelessly praying, her prayer list was long and she never wavered.

Amy is survived by her husband, Kenneth "Joe" Rhodenbaugh Jr. of 24 years; four children, Amber (Anthony) Zipsie of Manhattan, IL, Caleb Rhodenbaugh of TX, Austin Rhodenbaugh of Dixon, IL, and Mason Rhodenbaugh of Dekalb, IL; two grandchildren, Wyatt and Hudson Zipsie; mother, Carlene (Bob) Augustine of Dixon; father, Gary (Freida) Potter of Dixon; grandfather, Samuel Wells Jr. of Franklin Grove, IL; siblings, Angela Potter of Dixon, IL, Stephanie (Sean) Glenn of Dixon, IL, Susan (Kevin) Sperling of Dixon, IL, Holly (Joe) Gleissner of Ashton, IL, Jason (Connie) Potter of Dixon, IL, Mark (Libby) Augustine of Manhattan, IL, and Jill Stevens of FL, her adoring nieces, nephews, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Amy was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Betty Carlene Wells; paternal grandfather, Glen C. Potter; paternal grandmother, Hattie Peterson; grandparents- in- law, Alvin and Murl Rhodenbaugh; aunt, Geneva Fuller; uncle, Les Potter; aunt, Lana Potter; Uncle, Gerald Lee Wells; and great-nephew Dawson Hess-Glenn.

Mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Dixon, IL. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Dixon, IL, with the Rev. Bunyan Cocar officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon, IL.

Memorials may be directed to Happy Tails Animal Shelter in Rock Falls, IL or Ronald McDonald House.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved