Amy L. "Scoot" Schutt
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy 'Scoot' L. SChutt

Born: July 26, 1967; Sterling

Died: May 28, 2020; Rockford

MILLEDGEVILLE– Amy "Scoot" Louise Schutt, 52, of Milledgeville, formerly of Sterling, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, following a short illness.

Amy was born in Sterling on July 26, 1967, the daughter of Raymond "Bud" and Arlene (Jellrichs) Schutt. She was a 1985 graduate of Sterling High School. Over the years, Amy was employed at Select Employees Credit Union, Cascade Livestock Sales in Cascade, IA, Walnut Auction Sales, and most recently worked in home health care.

Survivors include two brothers, Randy (Jean) Schutt of Rock Falls, and Michael (Susie) Schutt of Sterling; three nephews, Luke, Jonathon, and Jacob Schutt; special friend, Brad Ebersole; and her companion dog, "Blue."

Amy waspreceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond "Chuck" Schutt and Richard "Rick" Schutt; and one nephew, Joshua VanPatter.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of McDonald Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 28, 2020
I am so sorry to hear Amy passed away. I went to school with her at Woodlawn junior high and high school. She was a sweet person and an amazing athlete. Prayers to the family.
Laura (Lori) Dace
Classmate
May 28, 2020
Amy, you will be missed and I hope you are at peace. You were a good friend and a great classmate.
Edmund Lopez
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved