Amy 'Scoot' L. SChutt
Born: July 26, 1967; Sterling
Died: May 28, 2020; Rockford
MILLEDGEVILLE– Amy "Scoot" Louise Schutt, 52, of Milledgeville, formerly of Sterling, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, following a short illness.
Amy was born in Sterling on July 26, 1967, the daughter of Raymond "Bud" and Arlene (Jellrichs) Schutt. She was a 1985 graduate of Sterling High School. Over the years, Amy was employed at Select Employees Credit Union, Cascade Livestock Sales in Cascade, IA, Walnut Auction Sales, and most recently worked in home health care.
Survivors include two brothers, Randy (Jean) Schutt of Rock Falls, and Michael (Susie) Schutt of Sterling; three nephews, Luke, Jonathon, and Jacob Schutt; special friend, Brad Ebersole; and her companion dog, "Blue."
Amy waspreceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond "Chuck" Schutt and Richard "Rick" Schutt; and one nephew, Joshua VanPatter.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of McDonald Funeral Homes.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 30, 2020.