1/
Andrew J. Ortiz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew J. Ortiz

Born: July 31, 1961

Died: October 31, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Andrew Joseph Ortiz, 59 ,of Grayslake, passed through the heavenly gates of Paradise to join his father and sister, to be with the Lord, having died suddenly October 31, 2020.

He was born on July 31, 1961 in Sterling the son of William and Ernestine (Castro) Ortiz. He had attended St. Andrew Grade School and Rock Falls High School. He was head mechanic at Glencoe Country Club, having previously been assistant superintenden tat Merritt Golf Club in Gurnee, IL.

Survivors include his mother, Ernestine "Ernie" Ortiz of Rock Falls; his sisters, Deborah and Ann Marie, both of Texas; and his brother Tom of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Tina Marie.

Celebrationof the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 at10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorials may be made in his memory to St. Andrew Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Ernie and Family,

My deepest condolences on the passing of Andy. He was a great friend and former neighbor. Heaven has gained another Angel.
Manuel Zalasar
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved