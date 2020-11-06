Andrew J. Ortiz



Born: July 31, 1961



Died: October 31, 2020



ROCK FALLS – Andrew Joseph Ortiz, 59 ,of Grayslake, passed through the heavenly gates of Paradise to join his father and sister, to be with the Lord, having died suddenly October 31, 2020.



He was born on July 31, 1961 in Sterling the son of William and Ernestine (Castro) Ortiz. He had attended St. Andrew Grade School and Rock Falls High School. He was head mechanic at Glencoe Country Club, having previously been assistant superintenden tat Merritt Golf Club in Gurnee, IL.



Survivors include his mother, Ernestine "Ernie" Ortiz of Rock Falls; his sisters, Deborah and Ann Marie, both of Texas; and his brother Tom of Texas.



He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Tina Marie.



Celebrationof the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 at10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rock Falls. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.



Memorials may be made in his memory to St. Andrew Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store