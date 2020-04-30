|
Anita F. Hicks
Died: December 29, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Anita F. Hicks, 87, of Albuquerque, NM and a long-time resident of Dixon, IL, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019.
Grandma Anita, as she was known to countless children, now young adults, will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and selfless nature. Anita was twice a cancer survivor, lived a long, fulfilled life with her husband Joe for nearly 60 years before he preceded her in death, and for the past several years battled Alzheimer's disease with grace and dignity. She was known without exception by those caring for her by her warm, compassionate smile, giving back and spreading joy in difficult circumstances.
Anita had been a member of Grace United Methodist Church, and remained close to the congregation even after relocating to New Mexico.
She is survived by her sons, Jim (Penny) Hicks and Ken (Carla) Hicks; grandchildren, Austin, Evan, and Brennan Hicks, Joe (Laurie) Hicks, Rachel (David) Becker, Nicole (Eric) Peyton; great-grandchildren, Michael and Hailey Hicks, Lydia and Eleanor Becker; and brother Ronald (Judy) Boster.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband ,Joe; daughter, Ann Reeder; and sister, Audrey Magnafici.
Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Dixon, at a future date to be determined, and plans are being made for a celebration of life.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions should be made to charities of their choice.