Anita L. Rockett
Born: December 23, 1953; St. Louis
Died: July 17, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Anita L. Rockett, age 66, of Dixon, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home.
Anita was born December 23, 1953 in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Curtis and Anna (Pisarkiewicz) Rockett. She was employed at Edelmann in Dixon for many years.
She is survived by her companion, Charles Craig of Dixon; one brother, Ernest Rockett of Dixon; one nephew, Mark (Katrina) Rockett of Rock Falls; and one great-niece, Abby of Rock Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joe Rockett and Ronald Eugene Rockett.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Dixon. The funeral will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Reverend Timothy Draper of St. Anne Catholic Church in Dixon officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
A memorial has been established.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required to enter the funeral home and a maximum of 50 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time.
