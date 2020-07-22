1/1
Ann C. Taylor
Ann C. Taylor

Born: March 6, 1938; Chicago

Died: July 19, 2020; Dixon

AMBOY – Ann C. Taylor, age 82, of Amboy, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

She was born March 6, 1938 in Chicago. Ann had worked at the First National Bank in Amboy, and had served on the Lee County Board and as Amboy Township Supervisor.

Ann married Robert E. Taylor May 24, 1958 in Amboy.He preceded her in death July 25, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents; stepparents; son Clay W Taylor; sister, Jeanine Dunstan; and brother, Phillip Keho.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Amy (Don) Procunier of Amboy; grandson Clay (Breanna) Taylor-Sanford of Urbana; stepgranddaughter, Elizabeth Mary Procunier of Peoria, IL; brothers, William Dunstan of Minooka, Daniel Dunstan of Richton Park; sister. Janis Glockzin of Orland Park; and several nieces and nephews

.Visitation will be held on Friday July 24, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy. A private family funeral services will be held Saturday at the funeral home, with burial at Woodside Cemetery in Lee Center.

A memorial has been established.

Facial coverings are required for the visitation and funeral service.

Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
