ROCK FALLS – Ann M. Craft, 69, of Rock Falls, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home.



She was born on May 7, 1951 in Freeport, and the daughter of Donald and Catherine (Furlong) Minner. She married James R. Craft on May 7, 1977 in Rock Falls. Ann had worked as an assistance speech pathologist for the Rock Falls District 13 school system for approximately 10 years. She later worked at the Sterling–Rock Falls Clinic in the business office for 18 years. Ann was an avid quilter and Chicago Cubs fan. Spending quality time with her family was of utmost importance to her.



Survivors include her husband, Jim; four daughters: Maggie Craft (Kyle Harvey) of Oregon, IL, Mary (Jeremy) Kobbeman of Geneva, IL, Beth (Chad) Farrell of Wilmington, IL and Cassy Craft of Lyndon, IL; and nine grandchildren, Adalynn and Wyatt Harvey, Kyle and Morgan Farrell, Harper and Landon Kobbeman, and Makaila, Emma and Ava Craft.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect for a public gathering of friends and family, to take place on Friday September 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. The memorial service will follow on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Monsignor Gerald Kobbeman officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.





