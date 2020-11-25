1/1
Anna Mae Baldwin
1926 - 2020
Anna Mae Baldwin

Born: March 14,.1926; New Bedford

Died: November 22, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Anna Mae Baldwin, 94, of Sterling, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

She was born on March 14, 1926 in New Bedford, the daughter of John and Pearl (Wescott) Norman. Ann married Willard Baldwin on May 29, 1946. He predeceased her on September12, 1995. Ann was a member of First Christian Church in Sterling. She was also a member of the Whiteside County Geneology Club. Ann enjoyed working with her hands, always sewing or making one of her many beautiful quilts. She reallyenjoyed doing her geneology, and loved having coffee at Hardees with her good friends.

Survivors include two sons, John (Marsha Asbury) Baldwin, and Joseph (Patricia) Baldwin, all of Rock Falls; two daughters-in-law, Nancy Baldwin of Arkansas, and Tammy Baldwin of Rock Falls; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willard; two sons, James Baldwin and Willard Baldwin II; and four brothers, Leonard, Clifford, Chester, and George Norman.

Masks and social distancing will be in effect for a public visitation for 10 people at a time. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 on Friday, November 27, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave, Rock Falls. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Oak Knoll MemorialPark in Sterling, with Pastor Dalmus Meeks officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
NOV
27
Service
02:00 PM
Oak Knoll Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
November 24, 2020
I am so very sorry for the loss of the Annie that everyone loved. I tried calling her just last week and her phone was disconnected. The last thing we said to each other was I love you. She will be missed.
Prayers and love for you all.
Julie Sutton
Friend
