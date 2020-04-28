|
Annie K. 'Kay' Schwank
Born: March 3, 1927
Died: April 24, 2020
STERLING – Our beloved mother, Annie Kathryn "Kay" Schwank, 93, passed away April 24, 2020.
Kay was born March 3, 1927 to Charles and Bertha (Mensch) Deets of Emerson, Illinois. Growing up, her first job was at the Emerson General Store and Post Office. After graduating from Sterling High School, she worked as a teller at the Central National Bank. She married Clair Schwank on June 20, 1948 and began her farm wife life in Agnew, Illinois. After a few years, they moved to Elkhorn View, north of Sterling where they farmed together for 30 years. As their children grew up, Kay volunteered as room mother and worked concession stands at Jordan School basketball games.
After retiring, they enjoyed traveling – especially their grand Alaskan Adventure. Throughout her life, Kay delighted most in time spent with her family. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran church and T.O.P.S. She enjoyed her garden, crocheting, entering baked goods in the county fair, time with friends, puzzles andreading, watching birds and taking rides through the countryside.
Kay is survived by her sons, Gary (LuAnne) Schwank of Berrien Springs, MI, Richard(Shellan) Schwank of Godfrey, IL; daughters Nancy (Ed) Last of Jacksonville, NC, andSandra Williams of Genoa City, WI; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; brothers, Laurence Deets and Clarence Deets; and son-in-law, John Williams.
A graveside service for the family will be held at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
A memorial hasbeen established. Contributions may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, PO Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 where they will be forwarded to the family.
You may leave a messageof condolence for the family at www.schillingfuneralhome.com.