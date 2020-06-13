Arden R. Polhill
Born: June 5, 1936; Freeport
Died: June 10, 2020; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Arden R. Polhill, 84, passed away on June 10, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly at home with her husband at her side.
Arden was born June 5, 1936, in Freeport, Illinois, and spent her youth in Mt. Carroll, Illinois. She attended the University of Illinois, was a recipient of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society award for first year academic excellence and a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She graduated from Moser Secretarial School, in Chicago in 1955.
Arden married N. Lee Polhill on November 22, 1956, in Mt. Carroll. Lee survives, as do sons, Thomas A. (Anne) Polhill, Bluffton, SC, and Tyler R. Polhill, North Myrtle Beach, SC.
Arden was a meticulous homemaker and master of moves, as Lee's corporate career took them to Mexico, Brazil, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia. Arden had a flair for culinary pursuits and her home was always a comfortable and welcoming haven. She always found time for worthwhile volunteer work. She was an avid bridge player and voracious reader.In spite of a most busy schedule the family always came first; loving wife, nurturing mother, cherishing relatives. Close friendships developed freely. She was a devout Christian
.Arden and Lee retired to Hilton Head Island in 1998, and joined St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church and Oyster Reef Golf Club. Bridge groups, book club, volunteer activity, church work, travel, and getting together with many friends around the country and across the globe made retirement a joy.
Arden is survived by sisters, Bobbe (Robert) Maynes, Burlington, Vermont, and Bonnie Umland, of Portland, Oregon; brothers/sisters-in-law, Allen R. (Pat) Polhill , Milledgeville, Illinois, and Ray L. (Marna) Polhill, Charlotte, NC; and many adoring nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to St. Andrew By-The-Sea UMC/Soup Kitchen (hhiumc.com), 20 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head, SC 29928, or a charity of choice.
Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family. Services are pending.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 13, 2020.