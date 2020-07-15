Arlene R. hansen
Born: September 12, 1930; Boone, Iowa
Died: June 20, 2020; Walnut
WALNUT – Arlene R. Hansen, age 89, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Heritage Health in Walnut.
Arlene was born on September 12, 1930 in Boone, Iowa the daughter of Millard and Pearl (Olson) Johnson. She graduated from Iowa Lutheran School for Nurses in Des Moines, Iowa in 1951. This "brown-eyed Swede" caught Glenn Hansen's eye as he attended Grandview College, and they married on January 13, 1951 in East St. Louis, recently celebrating their 69th anniversary. They farmed by Gardner and Amboy before settling north of Walnut in 1966. Arlene practiced as a nurse for over 20 years at Dixon KSB Hospital and the Amboy Hospital, while being a farm wife, raising 8 children, serving as den mother, supporting her children's 4-H projects, sports and school endeavors, and directing the church choir. Arlene shared her love of music through her beautiful soprano voice, performing at weddings, funerals, special music at church, onstage in Nashville, and family gatherings. She was the consummate home economist, whether baking, sewing, gardening, or preserving foods. Arlene routinely canned 200 quarts green beans and tomatoes yearly, made shelves of pickle relish, frozen applesauce, corn, and processed whatever Glenn brought home. She excelled in cooking for a crowd; anyone who visited her home was treated like family and never left hungry.
Arlene, along with Glenn, owned and operated Green River Bus Lines for 28 years before retiring in 2007. She planned and prepared the food for Glenn's deep sea fishing trips to the Gulf, and was the trip hostess as they traveled all over the United States. Arlene was always ready to experience new places and travel to favorites, such as Wrigley Field to see the Cubs, or to Branson, Missouri. She led customers in singing; with her music and good humor, complete strangers were fast friends by trip's end. Arlene was known for her kindness, caring, smiling disposition, indomitable work ethic, strong faith, and fierce devotion to family.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn; four daughters, Kathleen (Jim) Sparbel of Davenport, Iowa, Diana (Jim) Dye of Princeton, Lori (Jim) Clifford of Acworth, Ga. and Julie (David) Pereira of Woodstock; four sons, David Hansen of Hudson, Donald (Barbara) Hansen of Big Canoe, Ga., Dale (Carolyn) Hansen of Canyon, Texas and Douglas (Jody) Hansen of Princeton.; 24 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and one grandson.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. July 17, 2020 at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Due to current COVID guidelines, the family has asked everyone to wear a facemask when attending visitation and be prepared to possibly wait to enter the building as attendance is limited to 50 people. Private family memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 18; the livestreamed memorial service may be viewed starting at 10:30 am at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Ohio-First-Lutheran_638224682958781/
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at Ohio First Lutheran Church.
