Arlyn D. Thomson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlyn D. Thomson

Born: January 1, 1938

Died: April 30, 2020

MORRISON – Arlyn Dale Thomson, 82, Morrison, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Arlyn was born on January 1, 1938 in Morrison, IL, the son of Donald and Emily (Janssen) Thomson. He married C. Claudia (Mons) Thomson on October 10, 1958, and together they had two sons. He married Jonni (Gallentine) Thomson on July 7, 2007 in Morrison. Arlyn retired from General Electric in Morrison after working there many years. He enjoyed fishing with his sons, playing golf and cards, and telling stories. He loved spending the winters in Mesa, AZ where he would hike, play bocce ball and spent many days laughing with friends. Arlyn was very active in his faith at United Methodist Church in Morrison, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Jonni; sons, Kenneth (Mari) Thomson, Rockton, IL and Kevin (Emily) Thomson, Verona, WI; stepchildren, Bill Gallentine, Detroit, MI and Amy (Jonathan) Kuhlman; grandchildren, Abby, Luke and Henry Thomson and Benjamin Kuhlman.

Arlyn was preceded in death by his parents; wife and mother of their sons, Claudia.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
9 entries
May 3, 2020
Hey Jonni. We were so very sorry to hear of Arlyn's
passing. He was a great and fun cousin and we loved keeping in touch through Facebook. You, Kenny and Kevin along with your family have a beautiful investment in Heaven. Sending our love. We will continue praying for you and your family throughout the difficult days ahead.
Tom and Linda (Myers) Wink
Linda Wink
Family
May 3, 2020
Like everyone else, we enjoyed Arlyn's kindness, sense of humor and special laugh. Times we spent with him and Jonni were always enjoyable (except when he would bump Peggy's marble back to go in that marble game and he would just smile at her with that impish grin).
Ron and Peggy Pettit
Friend
May 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of Arlyn's passing. Our Sympathy to Jonni and family.
Nancy Stevens
Friend
May 3, 2020
Arlyn called me his brother, because he didn't have a brother and I told him the same. We played cards a lot with him and Jonni; we would ride together and talk about life in general and catch up to our wives when they finished hiking. His poppy picture in the kitchen is so beautiful it inspired me to make one for our kitchen.Gloria and I laughed at his many jokes and Arlynism. Arlyn and Jonni invited us to stay with them in there home and we cruised up and down the Missippi river with them and our friends, what a great time , thank you for that. We will miss you our friend and my brother ( brother from another mother as Arlyn would say.)
Gary & Gloria Matkin
Friend
May 2, 2020
How lucky we were to move to 14th Street in Arizona and meet Arlyn and Jonni! We have laughed, cried, played cards, gone to Vancouver Island, played more cards, ate pizza, hiked, played bocce ball, played more cards, river cruised the Mississippi, played more cards, and enjoyed Arlynisms. Arlyn, thank you for being special to Carter and Nolan, and thank you for being special to us!
Stu and Linda Nesburg
Friend
May 2, 2020
Good friends at GE for 30+ years. Never forget Arlyn. My sympathy to Jonni, Kenny and Kevin and families.
Bob Brandon
Friend
May 2, 2020
Good friends at GE for 30+ years. Never forget Arlyn. My sympathy to Jonni, Kenny and Kevin and families.
Bob Brandon
Friend
May 2, 2020
Thinking of you
Melinda Van Kooten Damhoff
Classmate
May 1, 2020
My dear big brother, you are the kindest person I've ever known, So smart and talented, you and Mom had so many qualities in common. I will miss you. Even though we had years between us, our hearts were always close. You will find rest in the Lord.
May Gods peace be with you all, Jonni, Ken and Kevin and your families.
Love,
Vicki and Larry
Vicki Hubbard
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved