Arlyn D. Thomson



Born: January 1, 1938



Died: April 30, 2020



MORRISON – Arlyn Dale Thomson, 82, Morrison, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020.



Arlyn was born on January 1, 1938 in Morrison, IL, the son of Donald and Emily (Janssen) Thomson. He married C. Claudia (Mons) Thomson on October 10, 1958, and together they had two sons. He married Jonni (Gallentine) Thomson on July 7, 2007 in Morrison. Arlyn retired from General Electric in Morrison after working there many years. He enjoyed fishing with his sons, playing golf and cards, and telling stories. He loved spending the winters in Mesa, AZ where he would hike, play bocce ball and spent many days laughing with friends. Arlyn was very active in his faith at United Methodist Church in Morrison, IL.



Survivors include his wife, Jonni; sons, Kenneth (Mari) Thomson, Rockton, IL and Kevin (Emily) Thomson, Verona, WI; stepchildren, Bill Gallentine, Detroit, MI and Amy (Jonathan) Kuhlman; grandchildren, Abby, Luke and Henry Thomson and Benjamin Kuhlman.



Arlyn was preceded in death by his parents; wife and mother of their sons, Claudia.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.





