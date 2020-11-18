Arthur E. zemke
Born: August 9, 1921; Chadwick
Died: November 11, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Arthur E. Zemke, 99, of Rock Falls, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.
Arthur was born on August 9, 1921 in Chadwick, the son of Frank and Lulu (Krats) Zemke. He married Bernice Schoaf on June 2, 1973 in Rock Falls. She predeceased him on July 7, 2005. Arthur was employed at Northwestern Steel & Wire for 35 years. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed fishing. Above all, Arthur loved his family.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandy Marlatt of Ottawa,and Laurie Hardesty of Rock Falls; two sons, Kenny (Sue) Zemke, Jr , and Steve (Sue) Zemke, all of Rock Falls; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice; one son, Harvey Zemke; one brother, Kenneth H. Zemke; one son-in-law, Don Marlatt; and one daughter-in-law, Sherry Zemke.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family serviceswill be held.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com