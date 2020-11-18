1/1
Arthur E. Zemke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur E. zemke

Born: August 9, 1921; Chadwick

Died: November 11, 2020; Sterling

ROCK FALLS – Arthur E. Zemke, 99, of Rock Falls, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

Arthur was born on August 9, 1921 in Chadwick, the son of Frank and Lulu (Krats) Zemke. He married Bernice Schoaf on June 2, 1973 in Rock Falls. She predeceased him on July 7, 2005. Arthur was employed at Northwestern Steel & Wire for 35 years. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed fishing. Above all, Arthur loved his family.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandy Marlatt of Ottawa,and Laurie Hardesty of Rock Falls; two sons, Kenny (Sue) Zemke, Jr , and Steve (Sue) Zemke, all of Rock Falls; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice; one son, Harvey Zemke; one brother, Kenneth H. Zemke; one son-in-law, Don Marlatt; and one daughter-in-law, Sherry Zemke.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family serviceswill be held.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved