Arthur J. Johnson
Born: Junbe 30, 1925; Tampico
Died: April 7, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Arthur J. Johnson, 94, of Sterling, died peacefully April 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 30, 1925 in Tampico, IL, the son of Gustav and Darlene Johnson.
In 1944, Art enlisted in the US Navy as a catapult Crewman on a CVE Aircraft. He married Darlene (Calkins) Johnson on April 18, 1949, in Mallard, Iowa. Art and Darlene founded Johnson Oil Company in 1959. Together, they built a successful family business that continues to thrive and support the communities it touches. They spent 61 amazing years together, and raised two children, Kathy and Daniel, prior to Darlene passing March 17, 2011.
Art was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sterling. He was a long-standing member of the Rock Falls Rotary Club, a United Way Board member, a Rock Falls Chamber member, and member of many other local boards. He was a philanthropist who contributed to numerous local organizations, schools, sporting teams, and community events.
Art has touched many lives and leaves behind many people to treasure his memory.
Surviving is one daughter, Kathy (Keith) Peugh; one sister, Madeline DeDecker; seven grandchildren, Brett Peugh, Christina Ducoing, Brian Peugh (Angela Bakanas), Julie (Geoff) Wing, Laura Johnson, Michael (Haylie) Zolli and Emily (Matt) Skahill; fourteen great-grandchildren; and many loving friends including special friend, Lucy Moreno.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene Johnson; one sister, Mildred Holy; one brother, Kenny Johnson; and one son, Daniel (Ginny) Johnson.
Due to current limitations on gatherings, a private-family Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Sterling, Illinois. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Homes.
Memorials in his memory may be made to Gaffey Home Nursing & Hospice or St. Mary's Church of Sterling, Illinois.